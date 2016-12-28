Miami Police Capture Suspected Serial Attempted Abductor

A man accused of trying to kidnap several children in Miami since August is now in police custody.

Miami Police announced Wednesday that Marshawn Andrews, 25, was arrested Friday. Officers say Andrews was spotted trying to lure females into his vehicle on Northwest 29th Street and 7th Avenue.

When police stopped Andrews for a traffic infraction they were able to connect him to the attempted abduction cases. Andrews faces aggravated battery, attempted sexual battery on a minor and lewd and lascivious molestation of a child.

Detectives released a composite sketch of the suspect last week after three girls in separate incidents were targeted.

The first incident happened on August 31st when a girl who was walking to school near Northwest 65th Street and 7th Avenue was approached by a man in a car before she was able to get away and call police.

Two more incidents took place later in the year – the first on November 10th near NW 12th Avenue and 67th Street where the victim was able to flee.

The second incident happened on December 12th near Northwest 71st Street and 9th Avenue. The victim said she was walking home from Miami Northwestern Senior High when the armed man ordered her to get in his SUV. Once inside, he ordered to see her private parts, reportedly offering $500 to the victim before she was able to escape the vehicle and run away.

Andrews was being held without bond.