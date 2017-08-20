Miami Police Investigating Traffic Fatality

Police are currently investigating a fatal traffic accident that happened Sunday afternoon in Miami.
The incident happened on West Flagler Street between 48th and 51st Avenue.
According to police, at least one person was killed in the incident. Police haven't released any other information on other possible victims.
Police are asking that drivers avoid the area due to heavy traffic.
This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.
Published 52 minutes ago | Updated 38 minutes ago