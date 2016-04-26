Police are releasing new video in hopes on finding the suspects who shot five people in Miami. (Published Tuesday, April 26, 2016)

Police Release New Video in Search for Shooters Who Injured 5

Miami Police have released surveillance footage of a drive-by shooting that sent four women and one man to the hospital Monday evening in hopes of finding the suspect.

The video shows several people standing near two parked cars. A gray Nissan Altima is seen turning the corner and driving by when someone from inside the vehicle opens fire on the group.

Two of the victims are seen ducking for cover as the shots are fired. The victims were all taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital. Their conditions were unknown.

The shooting happened Monday just before 6:30 p.m. in the 1500 block of Northwest 70th Street.

Miami Police say they're looking for information on the gray Nissan Altima.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-TIPS.