A former principal of a Miami-Dade Public School has been arrested after allegedly misusing school funds.

According to police, Adeline Joseph was working as a custodian at Miami Jackson Adult Education Center, but at some point stopped working as a custodian.

She then began working for Joey Bautista, as his personal housekeeper and child caretaker, while allegedly being paid by the Miami-Dade County Public School system.

Officials said that $41,798,22 was allegedly stolen from the school during Bautista’s tenure at the school.

Alberto Carvalho, the Superintendent of Miami-Dade County Public Schools released a statement on the matter, saying: "The employee was placed on special assignment while Miami-Dade Schools Police worked closely with the Inspector General's Office and the State Attorney's Ofice Public Corruption Unit to investigate and gather evidence. Miami-Dade County Public Schools initiated dismissal proceedings immediately following his arrest. The school district holds every employee to the highest standards of professionalism and integrity. We will not tolderate the type of unscrupulous behavior by employees that betrays the trust of our community and belies the core values of the school district."

Bautista was the MJA Center Principal since July 2011. He was reassigned to the Miami Beach Adult Education Center in June of this year.

Bautista is being charged with one count of organized scheme to defraud, three counts of official misconduct and three counts of grand theft.