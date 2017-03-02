Miami Soccer Coach Accused of Exposing Himself to Kids

A South Florida soccer coach is facing charges after he allegedly exposed himself to two kids during practice. Jose Jeronimo Garcia, 34, was arrested Wednesday night on two counts of lewd and lascivious exhibition on a child.

Jose Jeronimo Garcia, 34, was arrested Wednesday night on two counts of lewd and lascivious exhibition on a child, according to a Miami-Dade Police arrest report.

Garcia was booked into jail and released on bond. In court Thursday, he was ordered to stay away from the victims. Attorney information wasn't available.

The report said the incident happened Monday night at Ruben Dario Park on W. Flagler Street. The victims, two 13-year-old boys who are members of a soccer school, had been practicing when Garcia, their goalie coach, called them over to help him stretch, the report said.

Garcia sat on the ground and extended his legs and the teens grabbed his legs. Once his legs were apart, he exposed himself to the two teens, the report said.

The teens were startled and walked away, then reported the incident to the head coach, the report said. Garcia was later arrested.