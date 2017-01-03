An 18-year-old is behind bars after Miami-Dade Police say he accidently shot and killed a friend on New Year’s Eve.

Rahsaan Smith was arrested and charged with manslaughter for the incident outside a friend’s home in Cutler Bay. Around 11:30 PM, officials say Smith was handed a gun by a friend – and while there was no magazine in the weapon, there was one in the chamber of the weapon.

Smith fired the gun, hitting and killing his friend. He was arrested the following day and charged in the case, with bond set at $100,000.