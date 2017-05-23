Miami police forced to shoot knife-wielding man

A Miami Police officer shot someone overnight.

This happened near 36th Avenue and West Flagler Street in Little Havana.



It all started with a call about a woman being stabbed multiple times while in the middle of the street.

Police say the person who stabbed her took off.

A bit later, that man returned in a car and crashed into a police cruiser.

Investigators say he got out of the car with a knife and confronted officers.

That's when at least one officer opened fire.

That man is is stable condition.

The woman stabbed is listed as critical.

NBC6 learned the officer involved in this is OK.

As with any police involved shooting, the FDLE will now lead the investigation.

This is a breaking story. Check back here on NBC6.com and on NBC6 News Today from 4:30-7am for the latest information.

