Miami's skyline is filled with high-rises and also many tower cranes, which are now a cause for concern as Hurricane Irma marches toward South Florida.

The City of Miami advised residents living in buildings next to a construction crane to evacuate in the event Irma hits South Florida as a category 5 hurricane.

The tower cranes are designed to withstand winds up to 145 miles per hour. As of Tuesday, Irma remained with winds at 185 mph.

Deputy Director of the Building Department Maurice Pons says the crane's arm has to remain loose and is not tied down. The arm's counterbalance is very heavy and can cause severe damage if the crane collapses.

At the moment, there are 20 to 25 construction cranes across Miami.

City officials said residents should comply whenever Miami-Dade County issues an evacuation. If you decide not to live your high-rise home, city officials encourage you to ride out the hurricane in an interior, concrete enclosed stairwell in the building.

Construction sites around the city were being locked down ahead of Irma's potential impact.