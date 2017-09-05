Miami's Tower Cranes Can't Handle a Cat 5 Hurricane; Officials Send Warning to High-Rise Residents - NBC 6 South Florida
WEATHER ALERT
090517 hurricane irma 5pm track
Hurricane Irma
Category 5 Hurricane Has 185 MPH Winds
OLY-MIAMI
Hurricane Season

Hurricane Season

Miami's Tower Cranes Can't Handle a Cat 5 Hurricane; Officials Send Warning to High-Rise Residents

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    NBC 6's Michael Spears reports. (Published 29 minutes ago)

    Miami's skyline is filled with high-rises and also many tower cranes, which are now a cause for concern as Hurricane Irma marches toward South Florida.


    The City of Miami advised residents living in buildings next to a construction crane to evacuate in the event Irma hits South Florida as a category 5 hurricane.

    The tower cranes are designed to withstand winds up to 145 miles per hour. As of Tuesday, Irma remained with winds at 185 mph.

    Deputy Director of the Building Department Maurice Pons says the crane's arm has to remain loose and is not tied down. The arm's counterbalance is very heavy and can cause severe damage if the crane collapses.

    At the moment, there are 20 to 25 construction cranes across Miami.

    City officials said residents should comply whenever Miami-Dade County issues an evacuation. If you decide not to live your high-rise home, city officials encourage you to ride out the hurricane in an interior, concrete enclosed stairwell in the building.

    Construction sites around the city were being locked down ahead of Irma's potential impact.

    Published 2 hours ago | Updated 15 minutes ago

    Get the latest from NBC 6 anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices