At his attorney's office in Fort Lauderdale, the Hall of Fame wide receiver addressed reporters and continues to say he is innocent.

With television cameras rolling in the office of his Fort Lauderdale based lawyer, football Hall of Famer and former Miami Hurricanes star Michael Irvin addressed serious allegations that could land him in jail.

Irvin and attorney Kenneth Padowitz met with reporters Tuesday and continued to deny that the South Florida native did anything wrong during a March incident near his hometown of Fort Lauderdale.

"This has been the most difficult period my family and I have ever had to endure. To have to live through heinous false allegations," Irvin said. "Now that all the evidence is in…and it says exactly what I’ve always said that nothing, nothing, nothing happened here. I just want to get this process behind me."

Irvin, who starred at St. Thomas Aquinas High School in Fort Lauderdale before a star studded career with the ‘Canes and the NFL’s Dallas Cowboys, was listed on a sexual battery report from Fort Lauderdale Police for an alleged incident that took place inside a hotel on March 22nd.

The State Attorney’s Office in Broward County confirmed that they had received the case from Fort Lauderdale Police and the investigation is ongoing, while reiterating that no charges have been filed at this time.

"This is an ongoing case that the State Attorney’s Office first received from police investigators on May 31, just nine business days ago," the state attorney's office said in a statement Tuesday. "Prosecutors in our Sexual Battery Unit are continuing their thorough and careful review of this serious matter with the professionalism that our community deserves and expects. Our review is well-within the time period required under the law."



"The Broward State Attorney’s Office has had ample time to review the evidence in this case,” Padowitz said on Tuesday. "I am confident, after having looked at thousands of these cases, that under the law, there is no evidence and in fact affirmative evidence that shows that Michael Irvin, what he has been saying all along, is in fact true."

Irvin, who had previously settled a lawsuit brought against him for sexual assault in 2011, had previously said he was in the area during that time for a relative’s sporting event and the birthday of an aunt.