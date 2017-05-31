Military Items Found Buried Behind Homestead Property

Crews digging to build a pool found the items, which included pieces of military vehicles, behind the home Wednesday.

Various crews from Miami-Dade Police and Fire Rescue, including the Hazmat unit, were called out to the home off SW 284th street and 128th Path shortly after 11 a.m. A work crew found the items, which also included several parachutes, while they were digging behind the home for a pool to be built.

The bomb squad was also called to the scene and cleared the area in case explosives were found. So far, there has been no word on if any were.