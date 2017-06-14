Millions View Post of Vulgar Video from Car Dealer Dispute

Video of a dispute at a car dealer’s office posted to Facebook has gotten more than a million views.

Hortensia Soto Herrera posted a confrontation her brother-in-law recorded on his cell phone.

It was the end of a confrontation in Spanish inside Monzon Auto Sales in Hialeah.

In the confrontation, the dealership’s finance manager, Gerry Perez, is seen grabbing the crotch of his pants and hurling insults.

NBC 6 Responds: Crash Claim Delay

NBC 6's Alina Machado reports. (Published Tuesday, June 6, 2017)

Perez says there was a lot more to the interaction with Herrera and her brother-in-law than was on the tape.

“My aggressiveness, what you see online has nothing to do with her,” Perez said when asked about the video. “When you see the video, you see me speaking, talking things I shouldn't talk and saying things I shouldn’t say, but I was directing it towards the man.”

The dispute started when Herrera gave the car dealer $500 and her old car as a trade-in to buy a used car. But when the financing fell through, she wanted her money and her old car back. She says the dealership refused to return her money or the car so she returned the following day with her brother-in-law.

Responds Results for Woman Frustrated with Insurance Claim Delay

Perez and owner, Danilo Monzon, say her brother-in-law was the one who started acting aggressively. They say he was pointing fingers at the employees and offending them.

Perez says family as far away as Puerto Rico and North Carolina saw the video in social media and called concerned about him.

“I am embarrassed and I am apologetic,” Perez said.

Homeowners Fighting for Curbside Mail Delivery

“I just want to get my mail. Please, somebody help us." Neighbors in two new developments call NBC 6 Responds after getting nowhere with efforts to get curbside mail delivery. (Published Thursday, May 11, 2017)

Monzon returned Herrera’s $500 but won’t give her the old car back. They say they’ve apologized to her and now want her to apologize for damaging their reputation by posting the video on social media. She has refused.



