Millions of Flowers Arriving in South Florida Ahead of Valentine's Day | NBC 6 South Florida
NBC_OTS_MIAMI

Millions of Flowers Arriving in South Florida Ahead of Valentine's Day

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    NBC 6's Melissa Adan takes us inside the massive arrival of flowers in time for the holiday.

    (Published 21 minutes ago)

    Just in time for Valentine’s Day next Tuesday, millions of flowers are making their way to South Florida before being sent across the country.

    Almost 90 million flowers, to be exact.

    Over 60 climate controlled airplanes made their way from South American counties such as Colombia and Ecuador with the tropical flowers and roses and started to arrive at Miami International Airport on Friday. The flowers will be stored in refrigerated coolers before they are shipped to your doorstep.

    On average, consumers spend over $2 billion on flowers every year.

    Published 21 minutes ago

    Get the latest from NBC 6 anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices