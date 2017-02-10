NBC 6's Melissa Adan takes us inside the massive arrival of flowers in time for the holiday.

Just in time for Valentine’s Day next Tuesday, millions of flowers are making their way to South Florida before being sent across the country.

Almost 90 million flowers, to be exact.

Over 60 climate controlled airplanes made their way from South American counties such as Colombia and Ecuador with the tropical flowers and roses and started to arrive at Miami International Airport on Friday. The flowers will be stored in refrigerated coolers before they are shipped to your doorstep.

On average, consumers spend over $2 billion on flowers every year.