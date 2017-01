A family's pet was saved by firefighters Wednesday after flames filled a home in Miramar.

The ginger-colored guinea pig was pulled from the blaze that started in the kitchen of a home located on the 6300 block of Southwest 35th Court.

Miramar Fire Rescue quickly doused the flames. No humans were injured.

However, Miramar Fire posted to Facebook a photo of the family pet wearing mini oxygen mask. The guinea pig was treated and released on scene.