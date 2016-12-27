One of the two women behind two kidnappings and robberies was arrested Tuesday. Miramar Police said Charice Hubbert of Miami faces numerous charges for the alleged crimes.

Officers say they were able to track down Hubbert thanks to tips called in via Crime Stoppers.The suspect's alleged accomplice remains on the run.

Miramar detectives say the two women targeted people near banks, kidnapping them and then robbing them.

Early December, one victim said she was forced into a car after withdrawing $400 from a Wells Fargo bank on Miramar Parkway. She said the two suspects drove her around, implied they had a gun and took her to another ATM where they forced her to withdraw her entire account.

Hubbert was the woman who was seen on surveillance video in one of the banks, police said.

Anyone with information on the second suspect still at large is asked to call Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.