Missing Child Alert Issued for 9-Year-Old Florida Boy

A Florida missing child alert has been issued for 9-year-old Sebastian Meachum.

The child was last seen in the 800 block of Atz Boulevard in Malabar, Florida.



Florida Department of Law Enforcement believes Meachum may be with 39-year-old Tony Hughes and 39-year-old Chrissy Hughes.

Sebastian Meachum, Tony Hughes and Chrissy Hughes

Photo credit: FDLE

They group may be traveling in a 2012, Nautic Global Group 18-foot boat, Florida tag number 3066PJ.

Authorities say if you see these people, do not approach them, and contact law enforcement.

If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of this person, please contact FDLE or the Brevard County Sheriff's Office at 321-264-5217 or 911.