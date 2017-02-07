Missing Child Alert for 2-Year-Old Boy From Fort Lauderdale

Authorities are searching for a 2-year-old boy who went missing from Fort Lauderdale Tuesday.

Bryce Bryan was last seen in the area of the 1500 block of Northwest 3rd Court and may be in the company of 21-year-old Nikitrius Davis, Florida Department of Law Enforcement officials said.

Bryan has black hair, brown eyes and weighs 30 pounds. Davis is 5-foot-11, 130 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Authorities said they may be in a 2013 black Hyundai Elantra with Florida tag ELXS29.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Fort Lauderdale Police Department at 954-828-5465 or 911.