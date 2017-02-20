Mobile Showers For Homeless Coming to Broward County

A South Florida charity will soon offer the homeless community free showers with a brand new mobile shower unit.

HOPE South Florida will bring six private showers to Fort Lauderdale. The unit is an air conditioned and heated trailer which includes changing areas.

HOPE South Florida says the showers will compliment its shared meals program at its church partner sites. Individuals will be allowed to use the unit for two hours prior to the meal.

HOPE South Florida has not released a schedule of times and locations for the mobile showers, but the group says they will be rolled out in the coming weeks.

The charity received the mobile showers with the help from a private donor and the Stacy Foundation.