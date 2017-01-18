Molestation Charges Dropped Against Former Coconut Creek Preschool Teacher | NBC 6 South Florida
Molestation Charges Dropped Against Former Coconut Creek Preschool Teacher

    A former Coconut Creek preschool teacher accused of child molestation is a free man after prosecutors dropped the charges against him.

    Olakunle Omomowo, 42, spent the past three years in jail after he was arrested in June 2013 on multiple lewd or lascivious molestation charges.

    Broward County court records showed the charges were dropped Tuesday. The records didn't give a reason for why the cases were dropped.

    "The State made the right decision to drop all charges against Ola. He is factually innocent and spent 3 1/2 years awaiting justice amidst salacious allegations fueled by daycare sex abuse hysteria instead of evidence," his attorney, Nellie King, said in a statement Wednesday.

    Omomowo was accused of molesting multiple girls at Discovery Preschool in Coconut Creek. He was a music teacher at the school but was fired after his arrest.

