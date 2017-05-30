Catie Boyer was charged with Child Neglect after police said she crashed her car and left her young son behind.

A South Florida mother is accused of leaving behind her injured young son after she plowed her car into a tree, Broward Sheriff's Office said.

Catie Nicole Boyer, 24, ran from her Nissan Altima after she wrecked it with her 6-year-old son inside, according to a police report. She left the boy, who was not in a car seat, BSO said.

The accident happened on Memorial Day near Northeast 33rd Street and 6th Avenue in Pompano Beach.

The 6-year-old suffered cuts and bruises to his head and shoulder. He was taken to Broward General Hospital where he received stitches to his head.

Police said they later found Boyer sleeping in another car, but it's unclear where. The 24-year-old had knee and head injuries.

Boyer was charged with child neglect, driving with a suspended license and leaving the scene of an accident.

