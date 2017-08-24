Mom Reportedly Stabs Teen Son at NW Miami-Dade Home

Police are searching for a mother who reportedly stabbed her teenage son at their home in northwest Miami-Dade Thursday.

The incident happened at a home near Northwest 22nd Avenue and Northwest 91st Street in the Little River neighborhood.

Miami-Dade Police officials said the incident involved a 36-year-old mother and her 17-year-old son. The mother, whose name wasn't released, was at-large, police said.

The teen was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital's Ryder Trauma Center, where he was in critical condition.

The incident remains under investigation.