Mom Reportedly Stabs Teen Son at NW Miami-Dade Home
Mom Reportedly Stabs Teen Son at NW Miami-Dade Home

    Mom Reportedly Stabs Teen Son at NW Miami-Dade Home
    NBC 6
    Police investigate a stabbing at a northwest Miami-Dade home.

    Police are searching for a mother who reportedly stabbed her teenage son at their home in northwest Miami-Dade Thursday.

    The incident happened at a home near Northwest 22nd Avenue and Northwest 91st Street in the Little River neighborhood.

    Miami-Dade Police officials said the incident involved a 36-year-old mother and her 17-year-old son. The mother, whose name wasn't released, was at-large, police said.

    The teen was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital's Ryder Trauma Center, where he was in critical condition.

    The incident remains under investigation.

    Published 7 minutes ago

