Monitoring the Tropics: Two Potential Systems

Tropical development has been quick to come to center stage this weekend as two separate areas in the Atlantic Basin are holding the potential for development.

The first area is still over 600 miles from the Windward Islands, moving swiftly westbound.

It is holding the potential for development in the next few days as it nears the islands.

Because of that, the National Hurricane Center in Miami initiated Tropical Storm Warnings in advance of the system, even though it’s not formally named.

Areas of interest include Barbados, St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

This is a new capability for the forecasters this year and it was put into action Sunday afternoon.

It should be noted that this is not normally the time of year that we’d anticipate this area to possibly produce a tropical entity.

The other area remains in the vicinity of the Yucatan peninsula, just east of Belize.

This broad area of low pressure is meandering around with most thunderstorm activity well to the east in the NW Caribbean Sea.

It is forecast to move into the Gulf of Mexico this week and will have a high chance to develop as well.

Computer model forecasts are very shaky at this time, but it appears South Florida will not have any concerns with this system.

The next name used for this season is “Bret”, followed by “Cindy”.

Download the NBC6 News & Weather app to stay up to date on any tropical developments.