Ramp From Palmetto Expressway to Dolphin Expressway Reopens After Morning Crash
Ramp From Palmetto Expressway to Dolphin Expressway Reopens After Morning Crash

    The ramp from SR-826 to SR-836 EB was closed as crews transported several people to the hospital following the morning crash.

    (Published 39 minutes ago)

    A morning accident in Miami-Dade County caused quite the delay along one of the busiest roadways in the area.

    Crews responded to the ramp from the Palmetto Expressway northbound to the Dolphin Expressway eastbound shortly before 8 a.m. after reports of several vehicles being involved. Air rescue crews landed on the ramp to transport at least one person from the scene.

    Reports also indicated that a child was airlifted as well, but police have not confirmed that information. The ramp remains closed at this time as the Palmetto experienced heavy traffic delays as far back as Bird Road.

    Published 56 minutes ago | Updated 32 minutes ago

