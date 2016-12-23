A mother and daughter were hospitalized after the elevator they were riding in collapsed at the 163rd Street Mall in northeast Miami-Dade Friday. (Published Friday, Dec. 23, 2016)

A mother and daughter were hospitalized after the elevator they were riding in collapsed at the 163rd Street Mall in northeast Miami-Dade Friday.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue crews responded to the Marshalls store at the mall at 1205 Northeast 163rd Street to rescue the woman and child, who are visiting from Venezuela.

Family members identified them as 29-year-old Karen Velez and her 9-year-old daughter Luna Solares.

They were taken to Jackson North Medical Center where they were bruised and shaken but expected to be okay.

One witness said she heard what sounded like an explosion and then heard something fall hard.

A family member said the elevator dropped almost three floors down and trapped Velez and Solares inside. The doors were pried open and they were brought to safety.

"Our thoughts are with those injured today at the 163rd Street Mall. Shopper safety is always very important and we intend to fully cooperate with local authorities and mall management as this incident is investigated," read a statement from TJX Companies, which owns Marshalls.