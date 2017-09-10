A mother and her baby found themselves trapped Sunday as rising waters from Hurricane Irma filled their North Miami Beach home.

Officials say North Miami Beach Police received a call from a neighbor about a mother and her baby trapped inside their flooded home, located along the 2200 block of NE 137th Street.

Police responded in special Mine-Resistant Ambush Protected military vehicle and rescued the mother and child.

The mother and baby were taken to the North Miami beach Senior High School hurricane shelter to ride out the remainder of the storm.