Mother of Legendary Miami Singer Gloria Estefan Dies at 88

    The Miami based singer posted the news on social media, where she had been updating fans of her health recently. (Published 2 hours ago)

    The family of legendary Miami singer Gloria Estefan is morning the passing of her mother Tuesday night.

    Estefan posted the news to her Instagram page, saying that Gloria Fajardo “went peacefully” while being surrounded by family and friends at the age of 88. The singer had been posting updates on social media regarding her mother's health in recent months.

    Farjado and her husband, Jose, fled their native Cuba shortly after that country’s revolution - arriving in Miami where she worked as a school teacher for the then-Dade County Schools system.

    Estefan wrote that the time of her mother’s death, 8:19 p.m., was significant because Fajardo’s own mother had died on August 19th over three decades before.

     

    Tonight at 8:19 pm we lost my beloved mother, the inimitable Gloria Fajardo. She went peacefully surrounded by her daughters, grandchildren, son-in-laws, niece, three loving caregivers, extended family and her most trusted friends, very especially, the two beautiful ladies in each side in this picture, Carmen Corpion & Clara Bris. They were an integral part of her posse not only throughout her life but to her last breath. I know it was exactly the way she would have wanted her departure from this earth to be, surrounded by love and the true representations of everyone that was special to her in life. I know she chose the very moment, 8:19, because her beloved mother had died on 8/19 thirty-two years ago and she wanted to make sure that we got the message that she was with our beloved grandmother, Abuela Consuelo and my loving father, Jose Manuel. I will miss her every moment of every day and I thank her for being the incredible mother, woman and role model that she was to so many people. Thank you for your prayers and messages, and the love and concern that filled our hearts and accompanied us throughout this most difficult time. Please know that at every moment, I let her know about the love and light that was being sent to her and she appreciated and absorbed every beautiful sentiment. Thank you for keeping us in your hearts and gently holding our hands. 💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙

