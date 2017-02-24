The ill-fated 1996 flight in which four people were shot down on orders from the Cuban government will be remembered Friday in Opa-locka.

Members of South Florida’s Cuban exile community will join family and friends of the four men killed during the infamous Brothers to the Rescue flight shot down over two decades ago.

Friday marks the 21st anniversary of the day where the four victims - three American citizens in Armando Alejandre, Jr., Carlos Costa, and Mario de la Pena as well as one American resident, Pablo Morales - were killed as they flew on a humanitarian mission over international waters when their plane was shot down on orders from the Cuban government.

The annual remembrance ceremony for those victims will take place at the monument to those victims located at Opa-locka Airport starting at 11 a.m.

Friday will mark the first anniversary celebrated since the death of former Cuban leader Fidel Castro, who passed away in November – as news became public that his brother, current leader Raul Castro, will retire in one year at the age of 86.