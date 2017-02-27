Multiple Cars Destroyed After Fire at Lauderdale Lakes Apartment Complex | NBC 6 South Florida
Multiple Cars Destroyed After Fire at Lauderdale Lakes Apartment Complex

    Broward Sheriff's Office Fire Rescue

    An overnight fire outside of a Lauderdale Lakes complex destroyed multiple vehicles and has investigators looking into how the blaze started.

    Crews responded to the scene near NW 26th Street and 39th Way shortly before 3 a.m. after reports that five cars were on fire. BSO Fire Rescue was able to put out all the flames, but all the vehicles were heavily damaged and some completely destroyed.

    No one was injured and crews continue to investigate how the fire started. One car owner told NBC 6 that he was told the fire started due to an electrical issue, but Broward Sheriff’s Office officials have not confirmed that.

