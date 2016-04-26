Multiple Dolphins Defensive Starters Skip Minicamp

The Miami Dolphins were without four defensive starters at their minicamp on Tuesday for a myriad of reasons.

The minicamp is voluntary and the players will not face any disciplinary action. Of more concern for Miami is the reason that one of the players was absent. The four players who were missing in action were Reshad Jones, Ndamukong Suh, Mario Williams and Koa Misi.

Williams and Misi missed the minicamp for personal reasons. Suh didn't attend as is customary for him. The veteran traditionally skips voluntary minicamps dating back to his days with the Detrout Lions. Jones did not attend for contractual reasons, according to the Miami Herald.

Jones is entering the third year of a four-year deal with Miami and reportedly wants a new contract. The Dolphins can wait it out and see if Jones possibly changes his mind. Jones is able to be absent without penalty until June. At that point, Miami would be able to fine the safety.

While it is common for players to miss voluntary minicamps, Miami was likely hoping for full attendance this time around. The team is moving into a new chapter with head coach Adam Gase. Miami is hoping to end a long playoff drought and extra time with the new coaching staff can only benefit the team.

On a positive note, Cameron Wake attended Tuesday's workout. The veteran is returning from an Achilles injury. Wake's decision to attend the minicamp sat well with at least one teammate.

“He's definitely a vet in this league. He's been playing at a high level for a long period of time. He leads by example. He's the type of player you follow,” said Andre Branch.

Wake was limited in practice as he is still recovering from the injury. He should be able to participate more as time goes on.