Authorities are investigating a boat crash along the Intracoastal in Fort Lauderdale.

Multiple people were seriously injured overnight after two boats collided in Fort Lauderdale, authorities say.

Florida Fish and Wildlife officials are investigating a boat crash that happened Saturday around 11 p.m. along the Intracoastal Waterway near Oakland Park Boulevard.

According to FWC, two boats crashed-- seriously injuring two people. The boating victims were taken to Broward Health for treatment.



The boats involved in the crash were docked next to Bokampers Sports Bar and Grill.

FWC is leading the investigation and continue working to piece together how these boats collided.