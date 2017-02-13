The Calabash Nebula, pictured here — which has the technical name OH 231.8+04.2 — is a spectacular example of the death of a low-mass star like the Sun.

NASA captured an image earlier this month showing what they say is rarely seen – the death of a star.

The Calabash Nebula went from what officials called the rapid transformation from a red giant to a planetary nebula, according to the agency’s website. At that time, the Hubble Space Telescope got a picture of the star blowing out its outer layers of gas and dust – at over 621,000 miles per hour.

The nebula is also known by some as the Rotten Egg Nebula due to the amount of sulphur inside giving it that noticeable smell. Luckily for all, it sits over 5,000 light years away from the closest constellation.