NASA Hubble Space Telescope Captures Rare Image of Star's Death | NBC 6 South Florida
NBC_OTS_MIAMI

NASA Hubble Space Telescope Captures Rare Image of Star's Death

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    ESA/Hubble & NASA
    The Calabash Nebula, pictured here — which has the technical name OH 231.8+04.2 — is a spectacular example of the death of a low-mass star like the Sun.

    NASA captured an image earlier this month showing what they say is rarely seen – the death of a star.

    The Calabash Nebula went from what officials called the rapid transformation from a red giant to a planetary nebula, according to the agency’s website. At that time, the Hubble Space Telescope got a picture of the star blowing out its outer layers of gas and dust – at over 621,000 miles per hour.

    The nebula is also known by some as the Rotten Egg Nebula due to the amount of sulphur inside giving it that noticeable smell. Luckily for all, it sits over 5,000 light years away from the closest constellation.

    Published 47 minutes ago | Updated 43 minutes ago

    Get the latest from NBC 6 anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices