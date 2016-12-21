The NBC 6 and Telemundo 51 Caravan of Joy Toy Drive aims to put smiles on the faces of so many children in need in our communities and make their holidays special.
In its 19th year, the generosity of our viewers and community partners made the toy drive the most successful to date donating over 4,500 toys and making this holiday season so much brighter for thousands of children and their families.
The toy delivery to the charities took place Tuesday, December 20th and many of our NBC 6 & Telemundo 51 news personalities became Santa’s helpers as he greeted each child with a brand new toy.
MIAMI DADE AND BROWARD SCHOOL PARTNERS
- MONSIGNOR EDWARD PACE CATHOLIC SCHOOL
- JOHN G. DUPUIS ELEMENTARY SCHOOL
- CHRISTOPHER COLUMBUS HIGH SCHOOL
- ST. BARTHOLOMEW CATHOLIC SCHOOL
- MICHAEL M. KROP HIGH SCHOOL
- PRIMROSE SCHOOL OF MIRAMAR
THE CARAVAN OF JOY TOY DRIVE PROVIDES TOYS TO CHILDREN IN NEED THROUGH THESE WONDERFUL LOCAL ORGANIZATIONS:
- Good Shepherd Child Care Center
- Redland Migrant Children Center
- Sagrada Familia Child Care Center
- Hialeah Housing Authority
- Susan B. Anthony
- Miami Children’s Home Society
- United Way
- Kakes 4 Kids
- Forever Family
- Care Resource
- The ALM Triumph Center
- The Opa Locka Police Department
Published at 10:39 AM EST on Dec 21, 2016 | Updated at 2:20 PM EST on Dec 21, 2016