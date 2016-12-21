The 19th Annual Toy Drive was another success thanks to the South Florida community and our sponsors. (Published Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2016)

The NBC 6 and Telemundo 51 Caravan of Joy Toy Drive aims to put smiles on the faces of so many children in need in our communities and make their holidays special.

In its 19th year, the generosity of our viewers and community partners made the toy drive the most successful to date donating over 4,500 toys and making this holiday season so much brighter for thousands of children and their families.

The toy delivery to the charities took place Tuesday, December 20th and many of our NBC 6 & Telemundo 51 news personalities became Santa’s helpers as he greeted each child with a brand new toy.

MIAMI DADE AND BROWARD SCHOOL PARTNERS

MONSIGNOR EDWARD PACE CATHOLIC SCHOOL

JOHN G. DUPUIS ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

CHRISTOPHER COLUMBUS HIGH SCHOOL

ST. BARTHOLOMEW CATHOLIC SCHOOL

MICHAEL M. KROP HIGH SCHOOL

PRIMROSE SCHOOL OF MIRAMAR

THE CARAVAN OF JOY TOY DRIVE PROVIDES TOYS TO CHILDREN IN NEED THROUGH THESE WONDERFUL LOCAL ORGANIZATIONS: