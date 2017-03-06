NBC 6 Brag About Your School - Ramblewood Middle School

NBC 6 is bragging about another South Florida school Monday – this time, we’re heading to Ramblewood Middle School.

Home of the Pirates, the Coral Springs school is bragging about their award winning Drama Troupe as well as their band program – where nearly a third of Broward’s All-County Middle School Honor Band were selected from.

The school also has more arts electives than most traditional middle schools and started a culinary program just two years ago.

