NBC 6 Brag About Your School - South Miami Senior High

    NBC 6's Ari Odzer and Eric Harryman are at the home of the Cobras - a school with several top magnet programs.

    (Published 29 minutes ago)

    NBC 6 is bragging about another school Monday – this time, we’re at South Miami Senior High School.

    Home of the Cobras, the school is known for its magnet programs in music, art, digital photography – as well as the TV Production magnet program taught by the reigning teacher of the year in Miami-Dade County, Rudy Diaz!

    The TV Production magnet has produced talent working across South Florida – including NBC 6’s very own Julia and Marissa Bagg.

    Join Ari Odzer in “Cobra Country” this afternoon on NBC 6!

    Published 5 hours ago | Updated 25 minutes ago

