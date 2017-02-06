NBC 6 Brag About Your School - South Miami Senior High

NBC 6's Ari Odzer and Eric Harryman are at the home of the Cobras - a school with several top magnet programs.

NBC 6 is bragging about another school Monday – this time, we’re at South Miami Senior High School.

Home of the Cobras, the school is known for its magnet programs in music, art, digital photography – as well as the TV Production magnet program taught by the reigning teacher of the year in Miami-Dade County, Rudy Diaz!

The TV Production magnet has produced talent working across South Florida – including NBC 6’s very own Julia and Marissa Bagg.

Join Ari Odzer in “Cobra Country” this afternoon on NBC 6!