NBC 6 is bragging about another school Monday – this time, we’re at Westland Hialeah Senior High School.

Home of the Wildcats, the school proudly has academies for both Health and Digital Media. The Health Academy, led by a former member of the city’s Fire Rescue unit, prepares students to be health care workers and first responders.

The Digital Media Academy, taught by a former NBC 6 employee, works with students on the latest in the growing field to prepare them for jobs once they graduate.

Join Ari Odzer starting at 11 AM as we spend another Monday bragging about another great South Florida school.