NASHVILLE, TN - JANUARY 01: Quinton Spain #67 of the Tennessee Titans plays against the Houston Texans at Nissan Stadium on January 1, 2017 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Frederick Breedon/Getty Images)

A member of the NFL's Tennessee Titans was among a group of three men who were allegedly seduced, drugged and robbed of over $130,000 worth of jewelry last weekend during the league’s Pro Bowl festivities in Orlando, authorities said.

Quinton Spain, an offensive guard, was in the city to attend pro football’s annual all-star game when he was approached by two women, according to NBC affiliate WESH-TV. According to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office, Spain and the other two victims passed out after consuming a mixed drink that was drugged.

In three separate incidents, the women stole Rolex watches, chains, credit cards and a tablet, deputies said. Officers say one woman, described as a 25- to 30-year-old blonde who said she was from Texas, robbed one victim after meeting him in a hotel bar, and another in downtown Orlando.

The second suspect, said to be between 28 and 35 years old with a Caribbean accent, allegedly robbed Spain of over $100,000 worth of jewelry after meeting him at an area bar. Police released a sketch and surveillance photo of the woman:

OCSO officials say they don’t have anything at the moment to connect the two women, but say their motives appear to be the same.