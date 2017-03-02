Naked Florida Man Goes on Bizarre, Random Attack: Police

An 18-year-old man was arrested for allegedly going on bizarre attack while wearing no clothes. Michael Ramsay was naked when Boca Raton police said he broke down an apartment door and attacked a man.

The incident happened Sunday at an apartment building on South Ocean Drive in Bocan Raton. He was seen running around the property naked before the attack.

According to a police report, Ramsey was banging on the door until he allegedly broke it open. Once inside the home, officers said the 18-year-old attacked the homeowner, Dennis Duddy, with a vase and vase stand. Detectives said Ramsey got the vase and vase stand from the lobby of the apartment building. The police report said Ramsey hit Duddy in the head with the vase and pulled a large portion of his hair out.

Officers said the 18-year-old and the victim don't know each other.

When officers arrived to the scene, they said Ramsey was sitting in a chair inside the apartment completely naked. Ramsey was sweating profusely and allegedly told police he was under the influence of acid.

According to the arrest report, Ramsey apparently blacked out and didn't know what happened at the time of his arrest. He was hospitalized before being transferred to the Palm Beach County jail and charged with several counts of burglary and aggravated battery.

The victim was taken to the hospital to be treated for head pain.