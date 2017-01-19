Naked Key Largo Woman Accused of Attacking Deputies

A Florida Keys woman who allegedly attacked two deputies while naked is facing charges.

Kim Larman, 53, was arrested Wednesday on charges of battery on a law enforcement officer, making threats against a law enforcement officer and resisting arrest with violence, according to Monroe County Sheriff's Office officials.

Larman was booked into jail, and it's unknown if she's hired an attorney.

Authorities said the deputies went to Larman's Key Largo home Wednesday night to serve a warrant for violation of an injunction for stalking when she answered the door naked.

Larman cursed and told the deputies she wasn't going with them, then walked into her home and laid down on the bed, officials said. When the deputies asked her if she had any weapons, she replied “If I had a gun then I would shoot you and kill you," authorities said.

When the deputies tried to take her into custody, she fought with them before they were able to handcuff her.