National Donut Day 2017 Freebie Deals

It's almost here. National Donut Day, a day devoted to getting your hands on a free doughnuts, is only a few days away.

The big day is Friday, June 2, and some of the biggest names in doughnuts have already announced special giveaways.

Dunkin’ Donuts: Guests get a free classic doughnut of their choice with the purchase of any beverage. The offer is good all day at participating Dunkin’ Donuts restaurants nationwide.

Krispy Kreme: Get any doughnut of your desire-– for free. No purchase necessary.

Cumberland Farms: Between 5 a.m. and 10 a.m., customers can receive a free doughnut with the purchase of any hot or iced coffee, HYPERFREEZE or fountain soda at all locations.

This year National Doughnut Day marks the 100th anniversary of World War I, where the Salvation Army Donut Lassie was born.

The “Doughnut Girls” served along the front lines during WWI and WWII, giving soldiers free coffee and doughnuts.

The charity says National Donut Day was started in 1938 in Chicago to honor those female volunteers. The unofficial holiday is celebrated the first Friday in June. The Salvation Army is offering up recipes to for their classic and modern donuts.