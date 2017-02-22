If you're in the mood for the popular drink, there are plenty of places where you can save some cash.

Tequila, lime, salt, and sugar – all the ingredients needed to make a top shelf margarita. Wednesday, the popular adult beverage gets the royal treatment.

National Margarita Day takes place with businesses across South Florida offering up some sweet deals on the salty drink.

Bars like Tap 42 and Margaritaville will be offering discounts on the beverage, while Bahama Breeze will be selling $2.22 margaritas as part of their six week celebration of the beverage.

Restaurants will also be giving customers a chance to save some cash on their favorite flavor of margarita. Tacocraft will be serving up $1 drinks from open to close, while On The Border will be offering $2 margaritas and LIME Fresh Mexican Grill will be offering $4 frozen drinks in Miami-Dade – and two different sizes in Broward, $3 for small and $6 for large.

Several restaurants in the area will also be having National Margarita Day parties – including Canyon Restaurant on East Sunrise Blvd. in Fort Lauderdale. Locations in Miami-Dade include El Rancho Grande in Kendall, Lolita Cocina Tequila Bar and Lucy’s Cantina on Miami Beach and El Vato Tequila and Taco Bar in Brickell.