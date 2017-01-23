'Never Ending' Pasta and More Available at Olive Garden

Olive Garden is offering endless servings of its classic pasta dishes. The new 'Never Ending Classics' promotion is available now for a limited time.

The offer gives guests unlimited helpings of Olive Garden's five most popular menu items starting at $11.99. Guests can mix and match with each refill.

The classic items included in the offer are:

Spaghetti With Meat Sauce

Fettuccine Alfredo

Lasagna Classico

Chicken Alfredo

Chicken Parmigiana

"First we introduced unlimited soup, salad and bread sticks. Then we debuted Never Ending Pasta Bowl. And now we're excited to give our fans the chance to revel in unlimited helpings of their favorite Olive Garden classics," said Jose Duenas, executive vice president of marketing for Olive Garden in a press release.

The offer lasts until March 6.