'Never Ending' Pasta and More Available at Olive Garden | NBC 6 South Florida
NBC_OTS_MIAMI

'Never Ending' Pasta and More Available at Olive Garden

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    Olive Garden is offering endless servings of its classic pasta dishes. The new 'Never Ending Classics' promotion is available now for a limited time.

    The offer gives guests unlimited helpings of Olive Garden's five most popular menu items starting at $11.99. Guests can mix and match with each refill.

    The classic items included in the offer are:

    Spaghetti With Meat Sauce

    Fettuccine Alfredo

    Lasagna Classico

    Chicken Alfredo

    Chicken Parmigiana

    "First we introduced unlimited soup, salad and bread sticks. Then we debuted Never Ending Pasta Bowl. And now we're excited to give our fans the chance to revel in unlimited helpings of their favorite Olive Garden classics," said Jose Duenas, executive vice president of marketing for Olive Garden in a press release.

    The offer lasts until March 6.

    Published 1 minute ago

    Get the latest from NBC 6 anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices