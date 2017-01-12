Several abstract creations in Miami are taking on a different meaning for an art project.

“It's about bringing top level art, beautifying the community that needs it for the residents,” said Kyle Holbrook, founder of MLK Murals.

MLK Murals is an organization helping to move the lives of kids through the arts. Holbrook’s paint brushes and artistic hands have made an impact - and it shows.

“We had the opportunity with Art Basel to bring in international artists, have them with local artists, through sponsorship of Pinnacle Housing,” Holbrook said.

Pinnacle Housing provides affordable housing to residents in the area and allows artists the opportunity to use their buildings as their canvas. The owner donated over $3 million in the past 20 years to give back to students and the arts.

“I love to see transition and change,” said Louis Wolfson III, partner in Pinnacle Housing. “I think education, and art, and culture changes everything.”

Artists say the look is changing the neighborhood in Overtown. They say it’s also giving people in the area a sense of purpose.

“When you think you can do anything in your world, it gets larger from exposure, then you're inspired,” Wolfson said. “That's what it's about.”