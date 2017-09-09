New Parents and Infant Son Ride Out Storm at Shelter

A young couple with their infant son decided to stay at a shelter in Southwest Miami-Dade as Hurricane Irma moved across South Florida. New dad Albino Perez said he was worried about bringing his 2-month-old son to the pet-friendly shelter after he saw bigger dogs inside. But, he said the experience was not so bad. He and his son's mother said they were relieved that Irma was not going to directly hit Miami. The pet-friendly shelter was filled to capacity with 2,000 evacuees Saturday night.