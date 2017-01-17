 New Photos Released From Pulse Nightclub Massacre | NBC 6 South Florida
New Photos Released From Pulse Nightclub Massacre

By Teresa Joseph

46 minutes ago

The City of Orlando released Tuesday new photos that were taken days following the Pulse tragedy. The photos reveal the damage that was caused during the mission to rescue patrons who were held hostage by gunman Omar Mateen. Photos also show damage sustained by the Kevlar helmet that protected a police officer from flying bullets launched by Mateen. The FBI has advised the City of Orlando that its investigation into the Pulse shooting remains an active criminal investigation. The FBI has now, however, agreed to allow release of photos from the incident.

