Peanut allergies are a big problem for many kids and their families - but new guidelines published could help.

According to research released from the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, feeding infants peanut butter when they are as young as four to six months of age might prevent them from developing peanut allergies.

This counters past recommendations to delay giving children foods containing peanuts in their first few years of life.

One key here is knowing your child’s risk for developing a peanut allergy, as children with the highest risk have eczema and/or an egg allergy.

A doctor or an allergist can test your child for peanut sensitivity. The number of American children allergic to peanuts has risen dramatically in recent decade, but now there’s new hope that allergy can be avoided.

Parents are advised not to give toddlers actual peanuts as they present a potential choking hazard.

Peanut allergies can cause hives, rashes, breathing problems, and in the most severe cases, can even be fatal. For more information, click this link for more tips.