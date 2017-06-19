New Study Finds That Coconut Oil Isn't Healthy

A new study shows that coconut oil isn’t as healthy as many believed it was. In fact, it’s not healthy at all.

According to the American Heart Association, a recent survey showed that 72 percent of the American public rated coconut oil as a “healthy food,” compared to 37 percent of nutritionists.

The report went on to say that the saturated fat content of coconut oil is 82 percent, which is the bad type of fat. A chart in the document shows that coconut oil has more saturated fat than lard, canola oil or even butter.

Photo credit: American Heart Association

The results of a study conducted by the AHA show that coconut oil increases LDL cholesterol and has "no known offsetting favorable effects." The AHA concluded that they advise against the use of coconut oil.

Olive oil and vegetable oil are considered to be better alternatives.