No Bond for Man Charged in Dania Beach Child's Murder
No Bond for Man Charged in Dania Beach Child's Murder

    Broward Sheriff's Office
    Arvis Brown

    A man arrested for a rash of shootings in Dania Beach that left two people dead including an 8-year-old boy was ordered held without bond during his first appearance in a Broward County court Thursday.

    Arvis Brown, 19, is facing multiple charges including murder, attempted murder and aggravated battery. He was arrested in Tallahassee last month and was brought back to Broward last week.

    Authorities say Brown is responsible for the Dec. 28 shooting that claimed the life of 8-year-old Rasheed Cunningham Jr. and sent two adults to the hospital. Detectives believe the boy's relative, Brandon Cunningham, was the intended target.

    Brown has also been charged in the Christmas shooting of 25-year-old Christopher Jordan. Authorities said Brown targeted Jordan after he believed him to be a suspect in the 2011 murder of Brown's brother.

    Published 28 minutes ago

