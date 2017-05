Crews responded to the scene late Monday night and were able to put out the blaze before more boats could be affected.

Two people escaped injury after the boat they were on near Star Island became engulfed in flames Monday night.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue crews responded to the scene around 10 p.m. after calls of the fire taking over the vessel.

Firefighters were able to eventually put it out the fire before it spread to other boats in the area. MDFR reminds all boaters to have a fire extinguisher on hand in case of an emergency.