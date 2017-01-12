No Injuries Reported After Miami Heat's Charter Plane Slides on Runway in Milwaukee | NBC 6 South Florida
No Injuries Reported After Miami Heat's Charter Plane Slides on Runway in Milwaukee

    A charter plane carrying the Miami Heat experienced a scary moment Wednesday night as they arrived in Milwaukee, WI.

    The aircraft slid on the runway due to icy conditions around 9 p.m. local time. No one was injured on board the Boeing 737 and the team tweeted a message that everyone was able to get off the plane without a problem.

    Several flights were cancelled or delayed into the airport due to the weather. The Heat flew in from Oakland, CA – where they lost Tuesday night to the Golden State Warriors – in advance of their game Friday against the Milwaukee Bucks.

    They are the second professional sports team to have an issue with a flight into Wisconsin. A private charter carrying the NFL’s Minnesota Vikings slid off the runway during snowy conditions December 23rd when landing in Green Bay ahead of their game with the Packers.

