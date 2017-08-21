No Injuries Reported After Plane Makes Emergency Landing on North Florida Highway - NBC 6 South Florida
OLY-MIAMI

No Injuries Reported After Plane Makes Emergency Landing on North Florida Highway

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    No Injuries Reported After Plane Makes Emergency Landing on North Florida Highway
    Twitter / Flagler Beach Police Department

    Authorities say no one is hurt after a single-engine plane caught fire during its emergency landing on a Florida highway, which closed traffic in both directions.

    Local news outlets report the pilot decided to land Sunday night near John Anderson Highway in Flagler Beach. Florida Highway Patrol says a responding trooper found the aircraft in an eastbound lane on State Road 100 shortly before 8:30 p.m.

    The 35-year-old pilot of the 1968 Mooney M20C said it began losing all power after refueling at Flagler Executive Airport as its engine and electronics onboard failed in midflight.

    Stevan Locki and his passenger, 34-year-old Brandi Lee Bishop, were examined by medical personnel but suffered no injuries.

    Troopers say the Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board will conduct a separate investigation.

    Published 45 minutes ago

    Get the latest from NBC 6 anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices