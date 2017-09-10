Florida's Major Airports Assess Damage After Hurricane Irma

A traveler looks at a monitor listing canceled flights at Miami International Airport, Friday, Sept. 8, 2017 in Miami. Thousands of flights were grounded from four continents to and from Florida as Hurricane Irma made landfall on Sept. 10, 2017.

With thousands of people trying to evacuate Florida and thousands of others traveling for business or pleasure, Hurricane Irma impacted many of those plans causing headaches and logistical nightmares for airports and airlines alike.

Miami International Airport says that they will be closed on Monday, September 11th and will begin operations with limited schedules on Tuesday, September 12th.

American Airlines has announced that they are going to begin resuming operations in South Florida.

Operations have been canceled through Monday, September 11th at Ft. Lauderdale Hollywood International Airport and Palm Beach International Airport.

Operations at Key West International Airport have been canceled through Tuesday, September 12th.

American Airlines says they have capped their fares at $99 on direct, single leg flights from all cities affected under American Airlines’ travel alert, which can be found here.

